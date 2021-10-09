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Conspiracy Theory Truth No More Temples To Build The Anti-Christs Of Election Fraud and Covid...
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31 views • October 09, 2021
The reason for the "Covid Reality" is because the election was stolen and the germ theory adopted was to destroy God's creation. They are arrogant in their evil evolution and so stupid as to make their foolishness obvious. This is the II Thessalonians Principle explained herein...https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJRE0EAOKeX2/#video-watch
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