Russia Grabbed the US by the Throat! Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile BUREVESTNIK Is Putting On ALERT! BO

A few days ago, the American newspaper 'The New York Times' unexpectedly raised the topic of the latest Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile SSC-X-9 Skyfall, which is known to many under the designation 'BUREVESTNIK'. Moreover, after 2019, the Western press tried to avoid the topic of the Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile 'Burevestnik', despite the successful tests of this missile in 2021.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN