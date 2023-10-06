Create New Account
Russia Grabbed the US by the Throat! Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile BUREVESTNIK Is Putting On ALERT! BO
A few days ago, the American newspaper 'The New York Times' unexpectedly raised the topic of the latest Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile SSC-X-9 Skyfall, which is known to many under the designation 'BUREVESTNIK'. Moreover, after 2019, the Western press tried to avoid the topic of the Russian Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile 'Burevestnik', despite the successful tests of this missile in 2021.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiacruise missileburevestniknuclear-poweredssc-x-9 skyfall

