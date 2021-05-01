Australia official warns 'drums of war are beating' amid rocketing China tensions.

AUSTRALIAN security expert has said "the drums of war are beating" as tensions between Australia and China soar to new heights as fear rises of massive war.

One of the Australian Federal Government's top national security officials and Professor of national security at the Australian National University told Australian Today programme that the "drums of war are beating closer" to Australia as China ramps up military presence in the South China Sea. Professor John Blaxland explained how the Chinese Navy, airforce, army and space force have been "growing at exponential rates". And he issued a grave warning that Aussies have had their eye off a real growing threat for a number of years.

The Professor said how "the drums of war are beating closer" adding “it is chilling but it is sobering."

He said: “It speaks to a phenomenon that we in Australia have kind of been struggling to het our heads around."

The defence expert added: “Nothing to see here right? The Chinese Navy, airforce, army, space force have been growing at exponential rates."

Earlier today China warned Australia to "stop meddling" in its internal affairs and demanded the Aussies support the annexing of Taiwan amid an ongoing trade war between the countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affairs that involves China's core interests and allows no foreign interference.

"We hope the Australian side can avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and take more actions that is conducive to peace and stability across the strait and for China-Australia relations."