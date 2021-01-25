Hank Aaron Hammered to Death by Moderna's Covid 19 Snake Oil

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The 86-year-old sports icon received the first of two doses of Moderna’s vaccine on Jan. 5, in an attempt to inspire other Black Americans to step up to the plate and get the vaccine.
Continued at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hank-aaron-dies-days-after-receiving-moderna-vaccine/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzmITC2S6s4
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