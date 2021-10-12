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Why Marcos Nationalism is Inevitable for the Filipino People
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12 views • October 12, 2021
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKqA9e6CNAI
Keep the Patriotic Fire burning in our minds and hearts as we transition into the Nationalistic Spirit of the entire Filipino nation!
Panuorin mula umpisa hanggang matapos at huwag kalimutang i-share ng i-share sa iba upang mapanuod ng lahat ng ating mga kababayan ang video na ito! Panahon na talaga! Huwag rin kalimutang mag-subscribe sa ating Filipino Future at paki-pindot narin ang notification bell upang palagi kayong updated sa marami pang mga informative videos na ating ipopost sa channel na ito. Maraming salamat po!
Paki-follow narin po tayo sa:
FB Page: https://facebook.com/FilipinoFuture
IG Page: https://instagram.com/FilipinoFuture
Paki-invite narin po ang inyong mga kaibigan na mag-subscribe sa ating channel. Marami pong salamat uli.
Keep the Patriotic Fire burning in our minds and hearts as we transition into the Nationalistic Spirit of the entire Filipino nation!
Panuorin mula umpisa hanggang matapos at huwag kalimutang i-share ng i-share sa iba upang mapanuod ng lahat ng ating mga kababayan ang video na ito! Panahon na talaga! Huwag rin kalimutang mag-subscribe sa ating Filipino Future at paki-pindot narin ang notification bell upang palagi kayong updated sa marami pang mga informative videos na ating ipopost sa channel na ito. Maraming salamat po!
Paki-follow narin po tayo sa:
FB Page: https://facebook.com/FilipinoFuture
IG Page: https://instagram.com/FilipinoFuture
Paki-invite narin po ang inyong mga kaibigan na mag-subscribe sa ating channel. Marami pong salamat uli.
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