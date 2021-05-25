Sen. Paul Attacked Again...Left Wing Twitter Encourages Violence

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Just days after a formerly famous singer sent a Tweet encouraging more violence on Sen. Rand Paul, a package with a suspicious substance and a death threat was delivered to the Senator's house. Twitter has not banned or even restricted the violent Tweet...or others that followed it. Also today AOC is in therapy - you'll never guess why. BLM flags to hang at US Embassies overseas. Hypocrisy over Belarus forcing down plane over its airspace.