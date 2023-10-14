Create New Account
Jesse Ventura - Just Humans and no/Reptilian
channel image
Samlaunch
193 Subscribers
510 views
Published Yesterday

Clipped and assembled the important parts (6) from the original 42:59 Season 3, Episode 1 show.The complete episode can be watched here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQfEmh5VcN5t/

Keywords
fakereptiliansimaginary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket