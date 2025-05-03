How to build AKM series: Riveting trigger guard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 4 of my AKM build series :) the most complex part so far. Riveting the trigger guard can require extra unforeseen steps depending on your parts kit and your type of receiver. All my vids will first be uploaded on brighteon.
(I am now posting these on youtube because the video quality on Brighteon is not what I uploaded and it's aggravating. 1080 60fps is what should be viewable. Youtube alternative links will be attached to every video :))
Bitcoin 3PbibwpwMVJ9wPiKZXyk8sdd1Gtn8kjomx