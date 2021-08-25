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When Did Things Go Off the Rails?
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10 views • August 25, 2021
The Constitution is not in force in any meaningful way, but when did things get like this? Some people think 1861, or 1913, or 1933 - but the answer may surprise you.
Path to Liberty: August 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: August 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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