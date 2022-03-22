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1st Purim Message: Two Men from the Tribe of Benyamin
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20 views • March 22, 2022
“There was in Shushan the capital a man who was a Jew, whose name was Mordekhai the son of Ya’ir, the son of Shim‘i, the son of Kish, a Binyamini. He had been exiled from Yerushalayim with the captives exiled with Y’khanyah king of Y’hudah, whom N’vukhadnetzar king of Bavel had carried off” (Esther 2:5-6 CJB). Mordecai was a direct descendant of Kish, the father of King Shaul, from the tribe of Benyamin.
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