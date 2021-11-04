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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche - It is unthinkable to vaccinate children!
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193 views • November 04, 2021
"It is unthinkable to vaccinate children, ..."
"... Everything that could possibly be observed as an adverse event is almost nothing compared to the damage that will be done by vaccinating the full children population ..."
"Under no circumstances should children and young people be vaccinated, because if we do this is going to lead to a disaster."
"It is very clear, vaccination especially of age groups lower than 40 years is having a dramatic impact on the evolution of this pandemic, and if we do not stop this there is no doubt whatsoever scientifically speaking that this will lead to a disaster."
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
"... Everything that could possibly be observed as an adverse event is almost nothing compared to the damage that will be done by vaccinating the full children population ..."
"Under no circumstances should children and young people be vaccinated, because if we do this is going to lead to a disaster."
"It is very clear, vaccination especially of age groups lower than 40 years is having a dramatic impact on the evolution of this pandemic, and if we do not stop this there is no doubt whatsoever scientifically speaking that this will lead to a disaster."
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
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