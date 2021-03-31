'This is the first international insurrection during the Biden Presidency': Alan Jones

Sky News host Alan Jones says the military coup of the democratically-elected government in Myanmar was “the first international insurrection” under the Biden presidency – with the situation now requiring “international intervention”.



“Last Saturday, while the military shot at least 100 people in the streets, including children, Myanmar's military chief threw a lavish dinner party and posted photos on social media,” he said.



“President Joe Biden, failing miserably in this area despite grandstanding his diplomatic credentials throughout his whole Presidential campaign, has called the situation in Myanmar "terrible".



“You can condemn the situation and call it terrible every day of the week, but the deaths will continue unless there is international intervention.



“Is there not an international coalition that can deal with these thugs?



“You might recall during the American presidential election I warned that if Trump lost, the leaders of North Korea, China and this lot in Myanmar wouldn't be lying awake at night.



“This is the first international insurrection of the Biden Presidency. They have sensed weakness and are now taking advantage of it.”