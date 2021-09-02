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White House PANICS as Biden Admin ERASES Records of $85 BILLION Seized by Taliban, LEAKED Phone Call - Mr. Obvious
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90 views • September 02, 2021
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White House PANICS as the Biden administration ERASES records of $85 BILLION in weapons, training and aid given to Afghanistan since 2001. A LEAKED phone call reveals Joe Biden KNEW the Taliban were taking over Afghanistan. He told former president Ghani to change public perception even if its not true. This proves Biden CHOSE to not evacuate Americans early DESPITE knowing of the danger. Terrible. #Afghanistan #Kabul #Biden
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SUPPORT: @Patreon: https://bit.ly/3iXdVFw | @SubscribeStar: https://bit.ly/3rHY7uf
White House PANICS as the Biden administration ERASES records of $85 BILLION in weapons, training and aid given to Afghanistan since 2001. A LEAKED phone call reveals Joe Biden KNEW the Taliban were taking over Afghanistan. He told former president Ghani to change public perception even if its not true. This proves Biden CHOSE to not evacuate Americans early DESPITE knowing of the danger. Terrible. #Afghanistan #Kabul #Biden
DONATIONS: https://bit.ly/3BR3LPg
Affiliates
JOIN WEBULL & DEPOSIT $100 - GET 2 FREE STOCKS: https://bit.ly/2VM8T7a
VIRTUE SIGNAL: THE CARD GAME- https://bit.ly/3mtwPW0
DOUBLE TAP HEADPHONES: https://bit.ly/3iaAZBH
Get Soap, Support Veterans: https://bit.ly/374cvDJ
Social Media
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3gwIZMQ
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3rHiBDE
Gab: https://bit.ly/3rLxbtO
CRYPTO DONATIONS
BTC: 35DwFTswEJJpGJW6XmxBgd9BoT5HWAbBYq
ETH: 0xD7E5819ac2B310c44FDd605162D13c99D69a9873
ADA: addr1v89eh3kg2kzc5v8w9qhqlg233wmhjatcgyq39uwju2k5z9qyagj8d
LINK: 0x816F4552E628DFde28114Dc883B93A2AAFc7dcF0
BAT: 0xC590AB318f6c372Eb9aFc270061cF9f89d2E9E65
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