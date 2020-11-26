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The Taboo that Could Break America
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164 views • November 26, 2020
Jared Taylor analyzes a stunningly dishonest example of blaming whites for black failure, and he points the finger at who's being dishonest. The campaign to "root out systemic racism" could turn America upside down.
First posted to BitChute on November 14, 2020.
Sources:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5599163/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3706078/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db289.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/std/stats18/minorities.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr/mm6818e1.htm?s_cid=mm6818e1_w
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-i
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted to BitChute on November 14, 2020.
Sources:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5599163/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3706078/
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db289.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/std/stats18/minorities.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr/mm6818e1.htm?s_cid=mm6818e1_w
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/11/the-taboo-that-could-break-america-part-i
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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