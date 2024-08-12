Inhalable vaccines … intended to get around informed consent

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Aaron Siri: ICAN requested and has supported an entire legal effort surrounding self-spreading vaccines and other aerosolized issues. We uncovered a number of troubling discoveries, one of which was a company called Autonomous Therapeutics, with millions of dollars of federal government funding. Was creating what it described on its website as inhalable vaccines, artificial immune systems, encrypted mRNA, vaccines and therapeutics, all of which, as it explains, is intended to get around informed consent. There are people out there that just won't agree to take these new mRNA or any other vaccine product. So the way we'll get around it is, we'll just create one that self-spreads through the population. We uncovered that scheme and exposed the underlying details and how incredibly dangerous it can be. Well, Autonomous Therapeutics is now apparently a bit on the run. Because it has now updated its website and it's removed all of those planes that I just read to you. Instead, now it calls them precision medicines and disease-activated. We're not fooled. We don't intend to let this issue go and they can try and hide in the shadows, but we're not gonna just let them engage in this conduct. On behalf, of ICAN, we actually have over 30 FOIA requests, all with regard to self-spreading vaccines, and we are pursuing those vigorously, including into federal court.





08/08/2024

Aaron Siri ICAN update on The Highwire episode 384 (starts: 01:19:31): https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/calculated-chaos/