Stew Peters on OAN
Dec 16, 2022
Stew Peters joins OAN to BLAST out the message that we MUST STOP the rollout of the Covid Vaccines IMMEDIATELY! Calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to incinerate every vial of the Covid Bioweapon Jab in the state of Florida- and to hold EVERYONE responsible accountable. Indict, Try, Fry.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210rx6-stew-peters-on-oan-stop-the-shots-now.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.