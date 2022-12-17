Create New Account
Stew Peters on OAN “STOP THE SHOTS NOW”
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Stew Peters on OAN


Dec 16, 2022


Stew Peters joins OAN to BLAST out the message that we MUST STOP the rollout of the Covid Vaccines IMMEDIATELY! Calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to incinerate every vial of the Covid Bioweapon Jab in the state of Florida- and to hold EVERYONE responsible accountable. Indict, Try, Fry.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210rx6-stew-peters-on-oan-stop-the-shots-now.html


healthfloridavaccinegovernormedicineron desantisindictbioweaponvaxaccountablejabvialshotresponsibleinoculationinjectionoancovidstew petersstop the shots

