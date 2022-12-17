Stew Peters on OAN





Dec 16, 2022





Stew Peters joins OAN to BLAST out the message that we MUST STOP the rollout of the Covid Vaccines IMMEDIATELY! Calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to incinerate every vial of the Covid Bioweapon Jab in the state of Florida- and to hold EVERYONE responsible accountable. Indict, Try, Fry.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210rx6-stew-peters-on-oan-stop-the-shots-now.html



