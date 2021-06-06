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The Truth About The Euro. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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181 views • June 06, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3024/the-truth-about-the-euro-prepare-yourself-accordingly

Over the years, the general public has been told many false reasons as to why the Euro was necessary. Everything from economic stability - to preventing World War III has been used as justification for the European currency’s existence. In light of the economic crisis in Greece, we strive to answer: What is the truth about the Euro and the European Central Bank?

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-the-euro

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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