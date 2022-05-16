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We’re in a Live Exercise Peace & Security, Then Comes Sudden Destruction [15.05.2022]
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93 views • May 16, 2022
'I got most of this from Many Fishers, here's his link https://youtu.be/kJFIFvHtL7o
114 views May 15, 2022
Chuck Middleton HBT 444
347 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jlry5Cr014M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVIbzrTNCT_3VtHe4pIxBSg
114 views May 15, 2022
Chuck Middleton HBT 444
347 subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jlry5Cr014M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVIbzrTNCT_3VtHe4pIxBSg
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