From Motivation to Multilingual Mastery: Richard Blank. The MisFitNation Show with host Rich LaMonica.





This is a show started by a US Army Veteran and hosted by 2 Veterans and a Business Leader. Our aim is to inspire everyone to be better humans. We do this by bringing on guests with stories of Grit and Resilience while adding in experts in many fields such as Authors, Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Motivational Speakers, Health and Fitness professionals, and many more. Join us for an episode or all of them, and if you feel like you will be a great fit, send us a message and we will get you on the show.





Tune in for a captivating episode that explores Richard's journey, his unique approach to call center training and the vibrant culture he's cultivated at CCC. This conversation promises to be a testament to innovation, passion, and the power of gamification in the business world.

















https://youtu.be/VwS3Hj_9kQA