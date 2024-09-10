BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Motivation to Multilingual Mastery: Richard Blank. The MisFitNation Show with host Rich LaMonica.
call center
call center
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 7 months ago


This is a show started by a US Army Veteran and hosted by 2 Veterans and a Business Leader. Our aim is to inspire everyone to be better humans. We do this by bringing on guests with stories of Grit and Resilience while adding in experts in many fields such as Authors, Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Motivational Speakers, Health and Fitness professionals, and many more. Join us for an episode or all of them, and if you feel like you will be a great fit, send us a message and we will get you on the show.


Tune in for a captivating episode that explores Richard's journey, his unique approach to call center training and the vibrant culture he's cultivated at CCC. This conversation promises to be a testament to innovation, passion, and the power of gamification in the business world.





https://youtu.be/VwS3Hj_9kQA

Keywords
businesssalesrichard blank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy