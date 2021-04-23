© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courage to Deal With Covid 19
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 23, 2021
There is a very steep learning curve required to understand the illness caused by Covid 19 as well as its treatment that includes mRNA vaccines. Few of us have succeeded at this because it is so complicated. It takes tremendous courage to do what you know is right when family and friends pressure following the recommendations of government agencies are telling lies about the science behind it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.