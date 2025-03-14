Unique Footage of The INSANE Interception of U.S. F-15 Eagle by Russian Su-30SM over SYRIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few days ago, the Russian military released a very interesting video showing the moment of the incident between a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet and an American F-15 Eagle in the skies over the Syrian Arab Republic. According to the Russian military, this incident occurred in 2021 in the skies over central Syria. As it turned out, the American pilots behaved very brazenly in the Syrian skies and often violated sector boundaries. As a result, the Russian command gave the order to bring the American pilots to their senses and make them behave more modestly.................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/