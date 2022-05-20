RFK Jr Takes on the Censorship Technocracy in Front of Facebook HQ

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"Censorship is the weapon of tyrants. "It is the first giant step on the slippery, steep slopes of totalitarian control."
"There are things that are much worse than dying. One of those things is living like a slave."
All Speakers: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/menlo-ca-a-rally-to-stop-censorship
Cred: Vigilante Fox