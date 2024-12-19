BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 - The Evidence – Cosmic Ray effects on life and spirit - HD
15 views • 4 months ago

Note:

This video is the HD version of the one uploaded on Youtube previously.

The series "The Evidence" talks about the return of Jesus supported by astronomical facts and prophecies.

For this reason it is very important to follow everything carefully and share.

Thank you.


Presentation:

As confirmed by decades of studies, the effect of cosmic rays on life and, in particular on viruses and bacteria, is to cause mutations.

With the increase in the flow of cosmic rays, mutations increase in direct proportion.

For this reason, lately we are witnessing large animal deaths and subsequently various epidemics and pandemics.


Cosmic rays also act on our brain as astronauts have long experienced.

For many it increases cognitive abilities while for others it increases fear and anxiety.

These different reactions remain mysteries.




The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose. 

To fully understand the latest video, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.


In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events, and take the appropriate steps.

The first group of video brings astronomical evidence, while the second group has Biblical references.

Keywords
apocalypsearmageddonreturn of jesussupernovaantaresbiblical last times
