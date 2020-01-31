Opting Out of Technocracy with Derrick Broze

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34949
We all know the existential threat that technocracy poses to the human species. So what's the solution to this problem? Joining us today to discuss this issue is Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com who has just published How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State, a guide that eschews fear porn and emphasizes solutions to the encroaching technocratic tyranny.