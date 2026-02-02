© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colossians 3:1-7 Above, Beyond And Below
Intro: Service above anything you’ve ever experienced, quality beyond your imagination, And prices below what you’d expect to pay! What does that sound like? A TV commercial. The goal of every advertiser is to include these three things in Advertising. I used to write commercials for radio. You had to make your client’s business be above, beyond and below. Above and beyond their competitors and below them in price. That’s the key. Well Paul describes the same three things in His message to the Church at Colossae in relation to our lives in Christ.