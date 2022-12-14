Mind Invaders Chapter 14 - Discovered!

New Chapter Every Day!





As one of the top parapsychology journalists in the field, Carla Bertelli had, of course, been looking forward to the Congress for months. She had planned to arrive early to relax for a few days in Paris, but a last-minute development had forced a change in itinerary that brought her into Paris the very morning the Congress opened. Eager to catch at least the closing minutes of the first day’s opening session, Carla had driven desperately from Orly Airport to the Palais des Congres in a driving rain. To save precious time, she decided not to check into her room yet, which meant she had no access to hotel parking. Instead, she left the rented Volvo C-70 convertible coupe in front of the Palais in a no-parking zone. Hoping that the official “Press” documents she’d stuck in the front windows on both sides would hold off the local gendarmerie until the noon break between sessions, she hoisted her umbrella and ran up the broad steps into the main entrance.