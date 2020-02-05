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WATCH: Sen. Merkley’s full statement on Trump's impeachment trial | Trump impeachment trial
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4 views • February 05, 2020
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., warned fellow senators against acquitting President Donald Trump, saying his actions constitute “a fundamental assault on our Constitution.” Merkley said Trump’s actions were worse than Watergate because he invited foreign interference into domestic elections. Senators weighed in Feb. 5 on whether they planned to vote to remove Trump from office later that same day. After the Senate voted last week to bar new witness testimony and subpoenas for documents, Trump’s acquittal has seemed all but assured. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
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