Ex-Homosexual Stephen Black Says Trauma and Culture Contribute to Kids Identifying as Gay
Through traumatizing sexual abuse starting at the age of six, Stephen Black went through a number of years believing he was gay. However, Stephen found freedom from homosexuality by embracing the hope and renewal found in Jesus Christ. This man on a mission is the Executive Director of First Stone Ministries and the author of Freedom Realized: Finding Freedom from Homosexuality & Living a Life Free From Labels. Stephen explains the common driving components that can lead a child to believe he or she may be homosexual. He points out the reasons behind the shocking 500 percent increase in gender confusion today among school-age children, as well as what parents can do to connect with their kids who may identify as gay or transgender.



TAKEAWAYS


60 percent of males and 80 percent of females who identify as homosexual were sexually molested as a child


The majority of children today are being overwhelmed with gender confusion through corrupt public school education and entertainment


If your child is gay, point them to the good news and truth of God’s Word and teach them their true identity in Christ


72 percent of those who receive pastoral care and guidance in the church turn from their homosexual lifestyle and find freedom



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: https://bit.ly/3Slg4fF 

OR Text the Word TOUR to the number 55444

The Thorn Trailer: https://bit.ly/3IJpNsL 

The Thorn Tickets: http://bit.ly/3XRiDag 

In His Image Movie: https://inhisimage.movie/ 

Freedom Realized Book: http://bit.ly/3lYL6xv 


🔗 CONNECT WITH STEPHEN BLACK

Website: https://www.stephenblack.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sblackokc 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephenhblack/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-black-63b82017/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephenhblack 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3XWFa5A 

Podcast: https://www.stephenblack.org/fr-live 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FIRST STONE MINISTRIES

Website: https://www.firststone.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FirstStoneMinistries/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FREEDOM REALIZED

Website: https://www.freedomrealized.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomRealized


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
freedomjesuslgbtqhomosexualtransgenderismgaygender confusiontraumasexual abusenonbinarytina griffinfirst stone ministriescounter culture mom showfreedom realized

