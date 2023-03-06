Ex-Homosexual Stephen Black Says Trauma and Culture Contribute to Kids Identifying as Gay

Through traumatizing sexual abuse starting at the age of six, Stephen Black went through a number of years believing he was gay. However, Stephen found freedom from homosexuality by embracing the hope and renewal found in Jesus Christ. This man on a mission is the Executive Director of First Stone Ministries and the author of Freedom Realized: Finding Freedom from Homosexuality & Living a Life Free From Labels. Stephen explains the common driving components that can lead a child to believe he or she may be homosexual. He points out the reasons behind the shocking 500 percent increase in gender confusion today among school-age children, as well as what parents can do to connect with their kids who may identify as gay or transgender.
TAKEAWAYS
60 percent of males and 80 percent of females who identify as homosexual were sexually molested as a child
The majority of children today are being overwhelmed with gender confusion through corrupt public school education and entertainment
If your child is gay, point them to the good news and truth of God’s Word and teach them their true identity in Christ
72 percent of those who receive pastoral care and guidance in the church turn from their homosexual lifestyle and find freedom
