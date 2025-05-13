Zombie Apocalypse CDC Preparedness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
check also my cartoon show on the channel's homepage ,quantum physics,ai, crypto,nano tech, vaccins and so on are Inspired by Evil spirits to control us better and make us more blind for whats life is about and that is ... TO GET YOURSELF TO ETERNAL PARADISE and you can only achive that with the guidence of the creator which you can attain trough forgiveness, he will change your sins into good deeds, do good deeds to affirm your repentence and be patient