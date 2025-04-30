TRUE HISTORY REVEALED: 15 horrific MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS Inflicted on the People by the U.S. Government

- US Government's Bio Warfare Against America (0:01)

- Historical Medical Experiments by the US Government (7:30)

- CIA's MK Ultra and LSD Mind Control Experiments (15:17)

- Human Radiation Experiments and Guatemala STD Infections (18:36)

- Operation White Coat and Manhattan Project Radiation Experiments (23:04)

- COVID-19 Vaccine Trials and Depopulation Agenda (28:22)

- Pentagon's Bio Defense Experiments and Gain of Function Research (37:33)

- Defending Against Bio Warfare and Natural Cures (43:31)

- Breaking the Chains and Decentralizing Your Life (47:07)





