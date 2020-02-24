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GEOENGINEERING Military Ops within U.S. borders
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57 views • February 24, 2020
FOR THOSE WITH EYES, LET THEM SEE.....
Thanks to Elana Freeland for the indefatigable effort she is expending to analyze and report in amazing depth the full spectrum military-industrial takedown of the planet's earth and space weather systems as well as other deeply layered agendas. Read further "Geoengineering, the Space Fence, and the Advent of Transhumanism" at https://home.solari.com/geoengineering-the-space-fence-and-the-advent-of-transhumanism/
How do I KNOW they're atmospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails)?? See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Thanks to Elana Freeland for the indefatigable effort she is expending to analyze and report in amazing depth the full spectrum military-industrial takedown of the planet's earth and space weather systems as well as other deeply layered agendas. Read further "Geoengineering, the Space Fence, and the Advent of Transhumanism" at https://home.solari.com/geoengineering-the-space-fence-and-the-advent-of-transhumanism/
How do I KNOW they're atmospheric aerosol injections (chemtrails)?? See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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