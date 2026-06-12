IRAN: Araghchi reveals the structure of the MOU - clip 2

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Araghchi reveals the structure of the MOU:
A two-stage process.
1. The 14-point "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" — signed between Iran and America.
2. The final agreement, covers the nuclear file and the lifting of sanctions — with 18 days of negotiation allotted.
The nuclear issue was deliberately deferred: "Their demands were in no way acceptable. So we brought issues on which agreement was possible."
🇱🇧🇱🇧 "The end of the war will be declared on all fronts — including Lebanon. Hezbollah fought alongside the Iranian people, and we will never leave them alone."