Medicaid Parity Bill

Good evening guys, I hope you and your family are doing well. I have made a video and read a letter from a company that I get my braces from. I was born with Cerebral Palsy. There's a third-party company called Integra Partners. In this video I'm encouraging you as parents or as individuals with a Disability who have Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. There was a bill A2468 and S2408 and this bill was crushed in Albany by Integra partners. This bill is to help people who need durable equipment.