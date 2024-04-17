Create New Account
Ancient Church of the East Bishop Attacked Mid-Sermon | Michael Knowles
Ancient Church of the East Bishop Attacked Mid-Sermon   |  Michael Knowles -   A bishop named Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Ancient Church of the East was delivering a sermon in Australia when a knife-wielding teenager attacked him. 


Because the attacker was only 15 years old, little is known about the motivation. There have been a few clips of what the bishop was preaching leading up to the attack that many think could be the motivation. Here are my thoughts.

