Ancient Church of the East Bishop Attacked Mid-Sermon | Michael Knowles - A bishop named Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Ancient Church of the East was delivering a sermon in Australia when a knife-wielding teenager attacked him.
Because the attacker was only 15 years old, little is known about the motivation. There have been a few clips of what the bishop was preaching leading up to the attack that many think could be the motivation. Here are my thoughts.
