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Maria Clara Costa 13 Yr-Old. RE-UPLOAD
💉1st dose Pfizer 8/23/2021
💉2nd dose Pfizer 11/17/2021
💉3rd dose Pfizer June 20 2022
Few hours after the booster dose started to have convulsions. June 23 she had a new seizure and had to start using anti-convulsant meds. Great job mom & dad.
The two videos show what she looked like when she had a seizure (video from inside the hospital) and then was totally doped on the anticonvulsants.
Source @Corona Conspiracy
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
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