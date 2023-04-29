Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 29 April 2023
This video tells the story of our freedom rally from start to finish. We marched to the city centre, then made a significant stop the Age newspaper building and Queen Victoria Market. A lot of ground was covered and a lot of shoppers noticed. As a small group now, compared to a year ago, we have become very cohesive, as a stronger community, with people who once never spoke now speaking strongly. The video speaks for itself. Well done to all. 

communityspeakingcohesiveshoppersqueen victoria marketthe agemelbourne freedom rallycity centre

