Pakistan Army: Precision strikes using drones and missiles carried out on Iranian territory

▪️The first footage of the A-100 300-mm MLRS strike on Iran has appeared.

▪️Pakistani troops are in a state of extremely high combat readiness and can respond to any moves by Iran, a security source told Reuters.

▪️In the morning, Pakistan carried out the “counter-terrorism operation” Marg Bar Sarmachar, as part of which strikes were carried out “on terrorist hideouts” in the Iranian provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Iran views Pakistan’s security as that of its own: Amir-Abdollahian tells Jilani (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/01/17/718420/Iran-Pakistan-FMs-phone-call-attacks-terrorists)

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tells his Pakistani counterpart that Iranian attacks on terrorists based in Pakistan's territory were meant to remove security threats to both nations, reiterating Iran's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its eastern neighbor.

And here is footage of the use of the 300-mm A-100 MLRS by Pakistani soldiers during a night operation in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The Chinese sold the design and assembly technology of these jet systems to Pakistan several years ago, and their production was established by Pakistani military-industrial complex enterprises.

In the Celestial Empire itself, these weapons did not find use. As part of the Chinese army, the PHL-03 project was chosen as more preferable, and it was decided to redirect the A-100 for export.

