Deprogramming With Grace's Dad - Special Guest Jamie Walden

Jamie Walden is a dynamic, powerful speaker for any audience across a wide variety of subjects

effecting the Church. From Prophetic Trends & Analysis to renewing our identity in Christ Jesus

as Warriors in a Kingdom that cannot be shaken, Jamie addresses the topics the Body of Christ

desperately need to hear.

For more information or to book Jamie Walden, contact:

[email protected]

Or visit:

www.omegadynamics.org





