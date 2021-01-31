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1/31/2021 Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, HNA Group planned a perfect escape via bankruptcy restructuring, but let’s wait and see; 9-Finger Goblin not only wants to take money out of the Whistleblowers’ Movement and from our fellow fighters, but also has our fellow fighters be killed; the New Federal State of China needs to find a legal and safe harbour to welcome our fellow fighters and elites from the CCP China