https://gettr.com/post/p2g08pp798d
中国共产党之所以如此害怕郭文贵，是因为郭文贵掌握了中共的生死存亡的情报。
The reason why the Chinese Communist Party is so afraid of Guo Wengui is because Guo Wengui has information about the life and death of the Chinese Communist Party.
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
