Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Mass Mind Control
’Rona Used As Pilot Program To Terrorize The Masses

* What do transgenderism, pedophilia and COVID have in common?

* Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to discuss the terrorism inflicted on humankind during the plandemic.

* This is MKULTRA 2.0.

* The psychopaths need our [implied/uninformed] consent for everything they’re doing — hence all the deception, fraud and trickery.

* We have been dumbed down.

* We need to smarten up.


The Stew Peters Show | 10 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2z9xiw-covid-19-was-a-mass-mind-control-operation-pandemic-used-to-inflict-psychol.html

evilmind controlpropagandaglobalismdepopulationpsy-opbrainwashinginformed consentpopulation reductionbioweaponpsychological operationenslavementgaslightingbiowarfarethought controlpsychological warfarebioterrorismcoronavirusmind warfarecovidplandemicreiner fuellmichstew petersmalevolencemental warfare

