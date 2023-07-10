Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Mass Mind Control

’Rona Used As Pilot Program To Terrorize The Masses
* What do transgenderism, pedophilia and COVID have in common?
* Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us to discuss the terrorism inflicted on humankind during the plandemic.
* This is MKULTRA 2.0.
* The psychopaths need our [implied/uninformed] consent for everything they’re doing — hence all the deception, fraud and trickery.
* We have been dumbed down.
* We need to smarten up.
The Stew Peters Show | 10 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2z9xiw-covid-19-was-a-mass-mind-control-operation-pandemic-used-to-inflict-psychol.html
