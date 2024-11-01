© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jobs Numbers Were Absolute Sh!t Yet Again & They Haven’t Even Been Revised Down Yet
◦ Disaster: The Economy Added Just 12K Jobs In October
◦ Private Sector Shrank By 28K Jobs, Worst Since 2020; While Government Rose 40K
* October payrolls were a huge miss.
* That’s the lowest number in 4 years.
* Private jobs also went negative for the first time in 4 years.
* Previous months were revised sharply lower yet again.
* These statistics are doctored — and they’re still awful.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (1 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5l50yq-the-best-sign-yet-that-kamala-is-freaking-out-ep.-2363-11012024.html