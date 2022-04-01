Communist Party of China Condemns U.S. Passage of America COMPETES Act of 2022

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03/29/2022 Chinese Communist Party Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned the America COMPETES Act of 2022 that aimed at confronting CCP, saying it is brimful of the Cold War mentality.