Rep. Higgins to FBI Wray: “Did the FBI have confidential human sources on J6?”

IT WAS A SETUP: Chris Wray Grilled on Confidential Human Sources Dressed as Trump Supporters Inside Capitol on Jan. 6 – Wray Refuses to Answer!

FBI Director Chris Wray testified before Congress today on threats facing US national security.

During questioning, Rep. Clay Higgins asked Wray about the plainclothes FBI operatives dressed as Trump supporters inside the US Capitol prior to the doors being opened on January 6th.

FBI Director Wray: The suggestion, for example, that the FBI's confidential human sources or FBI employees in someway instigated or orchestrated Jan. 6th, that's categorically false.

