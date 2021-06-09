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Newsmax Grant Stinchfield: Fauci, what's goin on? [08.06.2021]
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60 views • June 09, 2021
Has Trump been right since the beginning? - Grant Stinchfield examines the latest surrounding Dr. Fauci's potential 'cover-up' - via Newsmax.
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27,434 views•Premiered 18 hours ago
Newsmax TV
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https://youtu.be/NjH0idaLYlI
Watch Newsmax on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus
Stay up-to-date at https://newsmax.com
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27,434 views•Premiered 18 hours ago
Newsmax TV
1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NjH0idaLYlI
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