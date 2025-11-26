Cristina, Videos with a Message!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May this post find you well. My dearest Cristina I wanted to share video with you. Happy Thankgivings 2025. I created and produced a video titled “Compilation Videos with a Message,” for/about us Cristina and for other to watch. Please watch full video it’s telling of a transformational journey story. I hope you enjoy it! There is not one day that goes by I think of you. Please read the letter when you have time. With all my love...