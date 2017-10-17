[Oct 17, 2017] Dr Judy Wood talks to Andrew Johnson about California Wildfires 17 Oct 2017 [checktheevidence]

Informal Discussion about October 2017 California Wildfires Dr Judy Wood and Andrew Johnson 17 Oct 2017

Associated Article: http://www.checktheevidence.com/cms/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=462&Itemid=60



Please consider that whatever happened or did not happen in these terrible fires and whatever their cause, it does not affect what happened on 911 and what is shown in the evidence pertaining to the events on *that* day.



http://www.drjudywood.com/

http://www.wheredidthetowersgo.com/

http://www.checktheevidence.com/

http://tinyurl.com/ccgwbook



Note: If anyone watches this is "offended" then let me say that the main point she/we were trying to make was that people were jumping to conclusions about the use of technology similar or the same as that which was used on 911.



I do point out that I don't know if weather control tech was used to make any fires worse, once they got started. I don't if that was the case and I don't know how the fires started.



To establish what happened, careful investigation is needed and, Dr Wood (and I) were pointing out that what has come out so far does not seem to be that careful. Look what happened with 911 - careful investigation was not done and so there now exist whole swathes of people who disbelieve the official story but now believe another false story. Hence, our motivation for that discussion was to comment on that sort of situation.



Again, when so much has been damaged and lost, isn't there a need for careful investigation before jumping to conclusions?



As I have said to people before, it is easy to mistake arrogance for experience. Also, we are volunteers, not paid investigative specialists. We offered thoughts on some of the videos that have come out about the California fires.



I am always sorry for loss or for upset, but please understand that we were making comments about people jumping to conclusions. You might also want to send any comments to someone else who has more influence in investigating the issues than us.

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