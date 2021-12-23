© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
County Officials Are Not Working for the People
Follow
2
Share
Report
51 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"The only thing that I can say is that I am absolutely passionate and driven to my civic duty, and nobody's paying me to do this. It is 100% a passion project to ensure that this county is reunited, and the fabrics, the broken fabrics are woven back together. And I see very few of you up there trying to do the same thing."
"The only thing that I can say is that I am absolutely passionate and driven to my civic duty, and nobody's paying me to do this. It is 100% a passion project to ensure that this county is reunited, and the fabrics, the broken fabrics are woven back together. And I see very few of you up there trying to do the same thing."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.