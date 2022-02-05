WEIJIAN SHAN’S CONNECTION TO CCP

1. Public Profile: Weijian Shan is the Chairman and CEO of the PAG, a private equity firm. Before PAG, he was a Texas Pacific Group (TPG) partner, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, and co-managing partner at TPG Asia (formerly known as Newbridge Capital). Shan led several landmark transactions, including the acquisitions of Korea First Bank and China’s Shenzhen Development Bank, which made him famous in the financial world due to his close connection to the CCP top officials like Qishan Wang.

2. His True Background: Weijian Shan and his son, Bo Shan, are both members of the Chinese Communist Party. Weijian Shan is a ministerial-level spy of the CCP with the highest security clearance under the Secret Six Bureau of China’s National Security Department. Shan reports directly to CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee members. Weijian Shan is the founder of the European and American Alumni Association in Beijing that serves as China’s global lobbying vehicle.

3. His CCP Connection: Weijian Shan’s real boss is Qishan Wang, the Deputy Chairman of the Chinese Communist regime. Weijian Shan and his family are in charge of China’s overseas espionage activities and criminal executions under the guidance and direction of CCP’s leaders.

4. CCP’s 1000 talents plan: Weijian Shan played a critical role in CCP’s thousand talents plan: a mission to bring leading Chinese scientists, academics, and entrepreneurs living abroad back to China. This plan grew to include younger talent and foreign scientists since 2011.