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Do Network Marketing Businesses Collapse?
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30 views • February 24, 2021
Does every network marketing business eventually collapse because there's no more new people join, like a pyramid scheme or a Ponzi scheme would? And if so, is it possible to lose all your money? Is there ever a point where you run out of leads and "get stuck" at the bottom? Let's talk about it...
Skeptics say that MLM relies on the "multiplication factor" and repeatedly throw out simplified "geometric" numbers that look cool on paper, but do they actually happen in real life?
Is there a chance you can lose money, and how does that compare to things like real estate or the stock market?
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Skeptics say that MLM relies on the "multiplication factor" and repeatedly throw out simplified "geometric" numbers that look cool on paper, but do they actually happen in real life?
Is there a chance you can lose money, and how does that compare to things like real estate or the stock market?
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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